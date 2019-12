QPR manager Harry Redknapp says his side conceded two "horrendous" goals as they lost 2-1 at Burnley.

All three goals came before half-time, with Charlie Austin's penalty cancelling out Scott Arfield's fine solo effort before Danny Ings provided the winner for Burnley.

QPR are the first team to lose their first 10 away games of a top-flight season since Sunderland in 1964/65.