Bristol City fan Ben Swift shows BBC Points West how he has chosen to watch the League One club this season - from the roof of his garden shed.

Swift was able to look into Ashton Gate after the East End was knocked down over the summer - as part of the stadium's multi-million pound redevelopment.

However, Saturday's game against Notts County is likely to be the last time he can see in from his unique vantage point, as the view will soon be blocked by the new stand being erected.