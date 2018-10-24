Alan Shearer, Ruud Gullit and Gareth Bale explain why Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo deserved to win the 2014 Fifa Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo scored 61 goals in the last calendar year as well as winning the Uefa Champions League, La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Uefa Super Cup with Real Madrid.

BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer, former Ballon d'Or winner Gullit, and Madrid team-mate Bale outline why they felt Ronaldo deserved to be crowned the world's best football player in 2014, ahead of Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer.

Watch the case for Messi here and the case for Neuer here.

Available to UK users only