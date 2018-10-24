FA Cup archive: Giggs sinks Gunners

Arsenal and Manchester United could not be separated when they met in the 1999 semi-final at Villa Park on 11 April as the Premier League's then top two played out a goalless draw.

But three days later, the last FA Cup semi-final replay produced a night of high drama.

Goals from United's David Beckham and Arsenal's Dennis Bergkamp - who also saw a late penalty saved - either side of half-time had the tie poised at 1-1. Enter Ryan Giggs with 11 minutes remaining in extra time.

The Welsh winger took on the entire Arsenal defence, jinking past four defenders before smashing the ball past a helpless David Seaman to set up a final against Newcastle United.

