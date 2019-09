Blackpool beat Bolton 4-3 in the 1953 FA Cup final in a game known as the 'Matthews Final' due to the contribution of legendary winger Stanley.

Nat Lofthouse opened the scoring for Bolton, with Willie Moir and John Ball also scoring for Wanderers as they established a 3-1 lead.

Stan Mortensen scored a hat-trick for the Seasiders, including an 89th minute equaliser, before Bill Perry scored the winner in time added on.

