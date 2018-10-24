Teenage forward Zach Clough scored on his debut to help Bolton progress to the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of Championship rivals Wigan.

19-year-old Clough went one-on-one with keeper Ali Al Habsi on 76 minutes and dinked a shot over the Latics goalkeeper to break the deadlock.

And the 2013 winners were unable to find a response. It means boss Malky Mackay has now lost six of his eight games in charge of Wigan, who are second from bottom in the Championship.

Fifteenth-placed Bolton, meanwhile, continued their revival under Neil Lennon and booked their place in the fourth-round draw, which takes place on Monday.