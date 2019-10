Football Focus presenter Dan Walker discovers Blyth Spartans' fines list while in their changing room ahead of the FA Cup tie against Birmingham City.

A Spartans player will be fined £2 for failing to wear flip flops in the shower and pay £10 if they do not attend a team social.

The non-League side face Championship outfit Birmingham in the FA Cup third round on Saturday at 15:00 GMT - keep up with the action via the BBC Sport website.