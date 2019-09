This weekend's FA Cup third round is the stage at which Premier League giants, including holders Arsenal and multiple winners Chelsea and Tottenham, enter the competition.

There is, however, one team from London whose FA Cup glories have faded into history.

BBC London's Chris Slegg goes to find out more about Clapham Rovers, who lifted the trophy in 1880, and speaks to manager Chris Kew and James Purnell, co-founder of the new club that carries the cup winners' name.