Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says his side should have been awarded two penalties during their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the Britannia Stadium.

Ryan Shawcross gave Stoke an early lead with a close-range volley but Radamel Falcao swept in from a corner to equalise for United. The Potters were denied a penalty when Chris Smalling appeared to handle Peter Crouch's header and Hughes also believed they should have been a spot-kick for a foul on Geoff Cameron.

Stoke have now lost only once in their last six league games.