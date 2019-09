BBC Sport looks backs at the 2003 FA Cup third round when Shrewsbury pulled off a shock by beating Premier League side Everton 2-1 at Gay Meadow.

Veteran Nigel Jemson scored both goals in a famous win for Shrews manager Kevin Ratcliffe - Everton's most successful captain.

David Moyes's Everton, featuring a 17-year-old Wayne Rooney, were eliminated by a side 80 places below them in the league.

