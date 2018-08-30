Booth on Bath v Exeter Chiefs

Bath coach Toby Booth speaks to BBC Radio Bristol after Saturday's 31-14 win over Exeter Chiefs.

Top videos

Top Stories

Burnley fans

Carabao Cup third-round draw & Burnley v Olympiakos

Kieran Tierney playing for Celtic against Suduva

Europa League - Can Celtic join Rangers in the group stage?

Scotland v Switzerland

Watch: Scotland Women v Switzerland Women

Angelique Kerber

Listen: US Open day four - Kerber taken to third set

Sam Curran

Curran rescues England in fourth Test - videos & report

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's Juve drawn against Man Utd, Spurs face Barca - Champions League draw