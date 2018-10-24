Famous footballing figures read Ian Macmillan's poem 'The Game: Christmas Day 1914' to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Christmas truce football match.

Vincent Kompany, Charlie Austin and Morgan Schneiderlin, as well as a host of other faces from the game, read stanzas from the poem, which captures the moment during the First World War when soldiers from both sides walked out into no-man's land on Christmas Day 1914 to play a football match.

The video is part of Football Remembers, a series of events by the Premier League, The Football Association, the Football League and the British Council to commemorate the First World War.