Archive: Wycombe shock Foxes in 2001

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch highlights from the 2001 FA Cup quarter-final between as Leicester City and Wycombe Wanderers.

Could Wycombe boss Lawrie Sanchez - an FA Cup winner and goal scorer with Wimbledon in 1988 - mastermind one of the great upsets and guide Second Division side Wanderers into the semi-finals?

Injury-hit Wycombe's substitutes' bench included striker Roy Essandoh, who had only arrived at the club less than a week before the game - after the club contacted BBC Ceefax in a bid to publicise the fact they were desperate to sign a forward who was not cup-tied.

The 25-year-old, who had only signed a two-week contract, had previously plied his trade in the lower leagues of Scotland and with VPS Vassa in Finland.

Watch more classic FA Cup match edits here.

Top videos

Top Stories

Andy Carroll of Newcastle United
Man City celebrate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
leclerc
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Simon Harmer
  • From the section Cricket
Pat McCormack
  • LIVE
  • From the section Boxing
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Video
  • From the section Football