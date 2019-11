Dan Walker introduces the 'Football Ding Dong' - a special festive football-based Christmas carol.

Performed by Manchester-based choir The Knott Singers and penned by Walker himself, the song replaces the lyrics of 'Ding Dong Merrily on High' with the names of famous footballers.

Football Focus is back at 12:10 GMT on Saturday 27 December on BBC One, this website and Connected TV.