BBC Sport looks at some of the key statistics from the weekend's games in the Premier League, as Charlie Austin becomes the first QPR player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Bradley Allen in 1993.

West Ham move into the top four at Christmas for the first time since 1985 following their 2-0 win over Leicester, while Sunderland's 1-0 victory against Newcastle gives the Black Cats a record fourth successive league derby win.