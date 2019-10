Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela's winner was "unbelievable" and better than Ashley Barnes' effort as his side won 2-1 at home to Burnley.

Spurs took an early lead when Harry Kane headed home, Barnes then equalised, before Lamela's first Premier League goal ensured the home side were the victors.

Tottenham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League games.