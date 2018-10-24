Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson says his side are not "quitters" after they fell to a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Upton Park.

Andy Carroll put the home side ahead, pouncing on a poor backpass from ex-Hammer Paul Konchesky and dinking the ball over the on-rushing Ben Hamer, before Stewart Downing doubled the hosts' advantage with a curling 20-yard shot.

Despite suffering a seventh successive away Premier League defeat, the Foxes boss praised his players for "not hiding" as West Ham goalkeeper Adrian denied David Nugent and Leonardo Ulloa late on.