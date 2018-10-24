BBC commentator Steve Wilson looks back at the most incredible match of World Cup 2014, when Germany humbled hosts Brazil by beating them 7-1 in the semi-finals.

Wilson was in the commentary box for the game in Belo Horizonte, which saw eventual champions Germany go 5-0 up inside the first half hour, with striker Miroslav Klose breaking the World Cup goalscoring record in the process.

Substitute Andre Schurrle added two more goals in the second half, with his Chelsea colleague Oscar scoring late on for a humiliated Brazil team.

