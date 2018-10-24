BBC's Match of the Day pundit, Alan Shearer, describes Thierry Henry as "one hell of a player" after the former Arsenal and France striker announced his retirement from football.

The 1998 World Cup winner and Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorer, who also played for Monaco, Juventus, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls, scored 175 Premier League goals - a figure which puts him fourth on the all-time list of scorers.

Shearer says Henry took to English football like a "duck to water" having won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups with the Gunners, where he played between 1999 and 2007.