FA Cup's 50 Greatest Moments

  • From the section FA Cup

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand and Helen Skelton present a special countdown of the FA Cup's 50 Greatest Moments. Football- loving Olly Murs leads the cast looking back at the most celebrated, most shocking, most memorable moments from the greatest domestic cup competition in the world.

With contributions from FA Cup heroes Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Vinnie Jones, Gary Lineker and Ruud Gullit, plus football fans Gabby Logan, Russell Brand, Louis Tomlinson, Wretch 32 and Eliza Doolittle.

This is a live stream of BBC Three due to start at 19:00 GMT

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Top Stories

Van Dijk and Abraham
Jos Buttler
  • From the section Cricket
Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • From the section Football
Pete Reed split photo - on the left, holding his Rio 2016 Olympic gold medal, on the right in a wheelchair
  • From the section Rowing
Nicholas Latifi
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
A split image of Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo (left) and Arsenal boss Unai Emery (right)
  • From the section Football