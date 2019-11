Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says his differences with Alan Pardew are in the past and praises the Newcastle manager with the way he has dealt with a difficult start to the season.

The Magpies started the season without a win in eight games before victories over Tottenham and Liverpool before ending Premier League leaders Chelsea's unbeaten run.

Wenger and Pardew had a famous touchline spat in 2006 but the Frenchman says that is all forgotten now.