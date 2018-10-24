Following news that Hereford have been suspended "from all football activity" by the Football Association on Wednesday, BBC Sport revisits the most famous moment in their history.

Non-league Hereford were the archetypal underdogs, trailing top-flight Newcastle United in a 1972 FA Cup third round replay, when Ronnie Radford unleashed a 35-yard strike to take the tie into extra time. Ricky George's winner ensured Hereford went on to complete one of the famous upsets in FA Cup history.

