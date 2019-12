Leicester boss Nigel Pearson says his side need to start gathering points, after a 3-1 defeat at home to Liverpool left the Foxes bottom of the Premier League table.

Goals from Adam Lallana, Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson won the game for Liverpool, after Simon Mignolet's own goal had given Leicester the lead. Wes Morgan was sent off for the Foxes in the second half.

The result means Leicester have won just two of their last 20 Premier League home matches.