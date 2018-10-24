Hartson: Roche goal to win Fifa award

Former Wales international John Hartson says Stephanie Roche's stunning goal for Peamount United against Wexford Youths should win Fifa's goal of the year award.

Roche's wonder strike has been picked on a three-goal shortlist for the Puskas Award alongside World Cup efforts from Colombia's James Rodriguez and Netherlands' Robin van Persie, with the winner announced 12 January 2015.

The goal, which has had almost three million views on YouTube, has helped Roche earn a professional contract with French club ASPTT Albi.

Pictures courtesy of YouTube/Eileen Gleeson.

