Stephanie Roche scores wonder goal

Watch Stephanie Roche's stunning goal for Peamount United against Wexford Youths, which came second in Fifa's goal of the year award.

Colombia's James Rodriguez scooped the award in Zurich for his stunning World Cup volley against Uruguay, while Robin van Persie's header for the Netherlands against Spain in Brazil came third.

Roche's goal, which has had more than three million views on YouTube, has helped her earn a professional contract with French club ASPTT Albi.

Pictures courtesy of YouTube/Eileen Gleeson.

