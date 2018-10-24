Irish League Show - Reds rout Ballymena

Joel Taggart and former Irish League striker Chris Morgan discuss the big talking points from the weekend's Irish Premiership action as champions Cliftonville produce a second-half blitz to beat Ballymena United 7-0.

Ballymena boss Glenn Ferguson was left furious after David Munster had a goal controversially disallowed when the score was 1-0 moments before he was sent off at the other end of the field.

The win helped the Reds return to the top of the table on goal difference from Portadown, who defeated Glentoran 3-1 at Shamrock Park.

Irish Premiership match highlights

Ballinamallard Utd 3-1 Warrenpoint Town

Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Glenavon

Cliftonville 7-0 Ballymena Utd

Institute 1-1 Crusaders

Linfield 2-1 Coleraine

Portadown 3-1 Glentoran

