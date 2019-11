Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini defends Sergio Aguero and insists he "never dives", after the striker was booked for simulation early on in their 3-0 victory away at Southampton.

Goals from Yaya Toure, Frank Lampard and Gael Clichy secured the three points for the champions, but Aguero was booked in the first half despite being scythed down by Jose Fonte's late tackle.

Man City have recorded 82 shots on target this Premier League season, more than any other team.