Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side "are brave and have character" after they came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at White Hart Lane.

The Toffees took the lead through a brilliant Kevin Mirallas strike, but Christian Eriksen equalised six minutes later before Roberto Soldado fired the winner past Tim Howard on the stroke of half-time. Everton's appeals for a late penalty were turned away despite Romelu Lukaku's goal-bound header appearing to hit Federico Fazio's outstretched arm.

Soldado's winner ended the Spanish striker's run of 627 minutes without a goal in the Premier League.