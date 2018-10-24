Watch highlights from 1989 when Liverpool won an all-Merseyside FA Cup final 3-2 after extra time in a game played in the shadow of the Hillsborough disaster.

Scotland midfielder Stuart McCall equalised twice for Everton, but Wales striker Ian Rush's brace - his second in three years against the Toffees in an FA Cup final - earned the Reds an emotional victory.

Republic of Ireland striker John Aldridge - whose penalty miss had cost Liverpool in their defeat by Wimbledon in the previous year's final - had opened the scoring on a poignant day for the city.