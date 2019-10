Ronnie Radford's 30-yard strike helps Hereford United to a 2-1 win over Newcastle in a third round FA Cup replay in 1972.

Newcastle forward Malcolm Macdonald had headed the Magpies in front before Radford's effort forced extra-time.

Ricky George's winning goal meant a non-league club had beaten a top-flight club in a competitive fixture for the first time since Yeovil Town's victory over Sunderland in 1949.