Liverpool break Luton's hearts in this FA Cup classic at Kenilworth Road from 2006.

Luton were leading 3-1 after 53 minutes and appeared to be on the verge of a famous FA Cup giant killing.

But a Liverpool fightback, which included a 40-yard lob from Xabi Alonso, swung the game in the visitor's favour to deny Luton a memorable victory.

