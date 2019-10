Queens Park Rangers boss Harry Redknapp says his side's 3-2 victory over Leicester is "a big win" for the Hoops.

Esteban Cambiasso scored early for Leicester before an own goal from Wes Morgan put QPR on level terms, and even though Jeffrey Schlupp cancelled out Leroy Fer's goal it was Charlie Austin who headed the winner.

No team has benefitted from more own goals this season than QPR (three goals).