BBC Sport looks back at this FA Cup third-round tie from 1989, in which non-league Sutton United knocked First Division Coventry out of the competition.

The GM Vauxhall Conference side took the lead through Tony Rains' header, before David Phillips equalised for the visitors.

Gander Green Lane then erupted as Barrie Williams's men took victory through a late goal by bricklayer Matthew Hanlan.

