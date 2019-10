German stand-up comedian Henning Wehn gives his predictions ahead of some of this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

The Hagen-born comic's stand-up career actually owes its origins to English football, after he took part in an open-mic night while working for Wycombe Wanderers in 2002.

You can see his predictions in full here: Lawro v Henning Wehn.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday at 1210 GMT on BBC One (BBC Two in Scotland) and the BBC Sport website.