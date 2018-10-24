Thierry Henry tells Football Focus he believes manager Arsene Wenger has "changed" Arsenal for the better, and will only be appreciated properly after he leaves the club.

The former Arsenal striker says it is a "no brainer" that Wenger has improved the squad, and argues they are now recognised for the type of football they play.

However, Henry thinks it will be difficult for the Gunners to challenge for the title this season, conceding that the team are now relying on Chelsea to slip up.

Watch more from Thierry Henry on Football Focus on Saturday 22 November, 11.30 GMT on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.