A Jordan Owens double helps Crusaders to a 4-1 victory over Premiership champions Cliftonville in the north Belfast derby.

Owens put the hosts ahead at Seaview but Johnny Flynn levelled before late goals from Colin Coates, Owens and Nathan Hanley.

Coates and Reds boss Tommy Breslin gave their views on the game which saw Cliftonville knocked off the top of the table.