Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal calls Chris Smalling's second yellow card "stupid" as 10-man United lose 1-0 away to rivals City.

Sergio Aguero was twice denied in the first half by David De Gea, before Reds defender Smalling was sent off.

City then took the lead just after the hour as Aguero fired into the roof of the net from Gael Clichy's pass.

United have recorded just two clean sheets all season - and are yet to win away from home.