Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock questions the "assault" on his goalkeeper Julian Speroni by Victor Anichebe during his side's 2-2 draw with West Brom.

Anichebe clattered into the keeper as he pulled a goal back for the hosts after Brede Hangeland and Mile Jedinak had put Palace two up. An injury-time penalty from Saido Berahino completed the comeback.

Speroni was keen to stay on after lengthy treatment but new guidelines on head injuries introduced this season by the Premier League mean players can only continue if permitted by a club doctor.