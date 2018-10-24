FA Cup rivals braced for 'El Glosico'

  • From the section FA Cup

South West rivals Forest Green Rovers and Gloucester City prepare to do battle for a place in the FA Cup First Round, in what locals are dubbing 'El Glosico'.

Forest Green Rovers are owned by a former new-age traveller Dale Vince who has instilled an environmentally-friendly tone at the club, including an organic pitch and a match-time menu free of red meat.

Gloucester City are hoping a cup run will help them pay for a new ground on the site of their derelict home, Meadow Park, which was flooded by the River Severn back in 2007.

Patrick Gearey reports.

