BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place this weekend, starting with the BBC's televised game between Warrington Town and Exeter City on Friday.

Edgar Street, Hereford was the unlikely setting for a moment of FA Cup magic in 1972 as Ronnie Radford wrote his name in to the competition's folklore.

Non-league Hereford were the archetypal underdogs as they took on the might of top-flight Newcastle United in the third round replay.

On a muddy pitch, the Magpies looked to have escaped an upset when Malcolm MacDonald grabbed a late goal.

But Radford and Hereford had other ideas.

A tidy one-two with Brian Owen set up Radford to unleash a 35-yard strike past Newcastle goalkeeper Willie McFaul to take the tie into extra time.

Cue an excitable 26-year-old John Motson on commentary: "Oh, what a goal! What a goal! Radford the scorer... and the crowd are invading the pitch."

Ricky George's extra-time winner ensured Hereford went on to have the last laugh and Newcastle went out.