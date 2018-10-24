BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Sutton's win against Coventry in 1989 was not only a great FA Cup upset, but arguably one of the biggest giant-killings of all time.

Coventry were in the old First Division - now the Premier League - and Sutton in the Conference, but the minnows beat the side that had won the FA Cup 19 months previously.

Sutton took the lead when Tony Rains headed home in the 42nd minute before David Phillips equalised seven minutes into the second half.

Just before the hour mark, Matthew Hanlan volleyed Sutton into the history books.

No other non-league side beat a team from the highest division in the the FA Cup until Luton shocked Norwich in 2013.