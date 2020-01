Stoke City boss Mark Hughes believes referee Michael Oliver's decision to award a penalty for Swansea against Ryan Shawcross was "influenced" by media coverage.

Shawcross was penalised for holding Swansea striker Wilfried Bony in the box. Bony scored the resulting spot kick, but Stoke hit back through a Charlie Adam penalty and Jonathan Walters' header to seal a 2-1 victory.

No player has conceded more penalties in the Premier League since the 2008/09 season than defender Shawcross.