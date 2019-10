Sunderland boss Gus Poyet says his team's 8-0 defeat at Southampton is "the most embarrassing game" he has ever been involved in.

Santiago Vergini scored a bizarre own goal to give Southampton the lead, before Graziano Pelle and Jack Cork each scored from six yards.

Pelle's second came after Liam Bridcutt had scored another own goal, Dusan Tadic made it six, with Victor Wanyama and Sadio Mane completing the rout.