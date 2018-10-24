Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger takes part in an uncomfortable interview with Match of the Day's Jacqui Oatley after his team's 2-2 draw against Hull.

After the interview, Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker tweeted: "Must say, I thought Arsene Wenger was arrogant, defensive and patronising to Jacqui Oatley in the face of excellent and fair questioning."

After Wenger had complained of Hull sitting back in their own half, Oatley asks: "So you feel you didn't win the game because they didn't come out of their half enough?"

"I didn't say that," replies the Frenchman. "You don't listen very well to me."

In the following question, Oatley says: "Two wins out of eight matches in the Premier League this season. Who or what do you think is to blame for that?"

Wenger replies: "Why do you always want to blame people?" before adding: "I don't understand the question."

Addressing fans' concerns, Oatley asks why the Gunners did not sign a defender or defensive midfielder in the transfer window.

"You have been at the game today, I don't know why you would come up with such a question when you've seen the game today," says the Arsenal boss.