BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Chelsea went in to the 1997 FA Cup final against Middlesbrough hoping to win their first major trophy in 27 years so nerves were understandable at kick-off.

However, the tension was considerably eased 42 seconds later when Roberto Di Matteo scored with a 30-yard strike which flew in off the crossbar.

It was the fastest goal scored in an FA Cup final at Wembley - a record since broken by Louis Saha in Everton's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in 2009.

Eddie Newton added a late second as Chelsea won 2-0 to end their trophy drought.

Fifteen years later as caretaker manager, Di Matteo led Chelsea to their only Champions League success to date, only to be sacked months later.