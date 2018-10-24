Leek Town have only recahed the FA Cup first round once in their 68-year history, when Neil Baker's side took Chester to a replay in 1990.

Having already beaten Lichfield City, Stourport Swifts and Tividale, if the Northern Premier League side can overcome Boston United at Harrison Park in Saturday's third qualifying round tie, they will be just one win away from making it into the new, televised Monday evening first round draw on 27 October.

BBC Midlands Today's Nick Clitheroe reports on just one of the many small clubs dreaming of getting all the way to the highly lucrative third round in January - and a potential giantkilling.