Watch the full extended version of Roy Keane's interview with Kevin Kilbane for Football Focus.

Keane says he believes a number of "lies" have been told about him in recent years and felt compelled to tell his "side of the story", prompting the writing of his autobiography with Roddy Doyle.

In a wide-ranging interview, Keane talks about the highs and lows of his career to date, including:

Falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson (from third minute)

His managerial career at Ipswich and Sunderland (from eighth minute)

His much-publicised spat with former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy (from 12th minute)

Taking a role under Martin O'Neill with the Republic of Ireland (from 16th minute)

His thoughts on the Manchester United team under new manager Louis van Gaal (from 19th minute)