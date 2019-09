Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says his penalty save was an "important" moment in his side's a 2-1 win over Everton.

De Gea dived to his right to keep out Leighton Baines' spot kick on the stroke of half time and says it was his best moment of the match, which also included a tremendous stoppage-time save from Bryan Oviedo.

Despite De Gea's heroics, United have managed only two clean sheets in their last 10 Premier League matches.