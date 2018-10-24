BBC Sport looks back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place this weekend, starting with the BBC's televised game between Warrington Town and Exeter City on Friday.

The 1981 FA Cup final between Tottenham and Manchester City - the 100th to be played - went to a replay after the sides drew 1-1 in the original tie.

Four days later, the replay at Wembley produced a stunning encounter.

Ricky Villa opened the scoring for Tottenham before a volley from Steve MacKenzie levelled the scores at half-time.

City then led through a Kevin Reeves penalty only for Garth Crooks to equalise with 20 minutes remaining.

That set the stage for Villa to step forward as the match-winner six minutes later.

The Argentine dribbled his way brilliantly through the City defence and then turned the ball past Joe Corrigan as the goalkeeper came out to meet him.

A 92,000 capacity crowd were on their feet to witness one of the greatest FA Cup final goals.

Spurs captain that day, Steve Perryman, has also been reliving his memories of that goal when he screamed at Villa: "Why aren't you shooting?"