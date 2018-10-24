Top 50 FA Cup goals: Hughes' late winner

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Trailing Oldham 1-0 in the 1994 FA Cup semi-final, Manchester United seemed to be heading for their second Wembley defeat of the season having been beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa in the League Cup final in March.

United's talisman, Frenchman Eric Cantona, was suspended for the match and could only watch from the stands. Instead, it was 30-year-old Mark Hughes who came to the rescue, guiding home a perfectly-controlled volley in the last minute of extra time.

The game was replayed, and Oldham's chance was gone. United won the replay 4-1 before beating Chelsea 4-0 in the final.

Top videos

Top Stories

Premier League managers
Patrick Day
  • From the section Boxing
George Ford
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford, Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, Arsenal defender Sokratis and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Peter O'Mahony and Rob Kearney return to the Ireland team to face the All Blacks in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Darren Bent, Pepe Reina, Jamie Carragher
Video
  • From the section Football